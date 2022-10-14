Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Morris County Proclaims October Arts & Humanities MonthMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Related
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry, Pennington take home Prep A, Prep B titles, respectively
Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, captured the Prep A title this past Friday on its home courts in Basking Ridge, and Pennington took home the Prep B championship over the weekend at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Big Blue swept all five flights for the...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Union County Conference?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Union County Conference here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
Devils’ 3 suggestions to fix dreadful start: Coaching change, line tweaks, more
The preseason Devils dominated teams and gained playoff confidence while doing it. But after back-to-back 5-2 losses against beatable competition to start the regular season, they seem like a fading memory –– which has tanked any momentum they had from the summer. What happened to the once self-assured team that had some pundits buying their postseason sales pitch?
Rutgers basketball receives votes in Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll
Rutgers basketball has its eyes set on returning to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year this winter. The preseason prognostics have the Scarlet Knights in the middle of the hunt. Rutgers earned votes in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon. It marks...
Here are 4 Rutgers football thoughts for 2nd half of season | Bowl game possible?
The second half of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers. After a busy bye week that included the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — the first time head coach Greg Schiano fired an assistant in the midst of a season — the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) return to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in their homecoming game.
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says
Coming off a bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
The Wonder Years unleash furious set at raging N.J. concert | Review
While most tour gigs come and go, Dan Campbell should remember Sunday night in Sayreville for the rest of his life. Why? Because dads don’t forget stuff like this: “Tonight is the first night my son is going to hear a song named after him,” the impassioned singer happily announced to the Starland Ballroom crowd.
SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
Yankees’ Jameson Taillon, armed with no postseason starts and infinity ERA, has a plan for ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND — If you want to be a pessimist about the Yankees opting to start Jameson Taillon in Monday night’s ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, it’s not hard to find a couple reasons for concern. You can’t start with this:. The right-hander hasn’t started a...
Giants are 5-1. Jets are 4-2. Welcome to the most surprising season for N.J.’s NFL teams ... ever | Politi
From exactly 991 miles apart, the architects of the NFL’s two best stories this season tried to behave with a level of enthusiasm usually reserved for mundane accomplishments — like, say, filing your taxes or emptying the dishwasher. First, it was Robert Saleh from Green Bay, Wisc. His...
Jersey Shore church saved from demolition as city weighs future of Gothic ‘work of art’
Just blocks from the boardwalk of one of the Jersey Shore’s most visited beaches, the Holy Spirit Church towers over Asbury Park as a vestige of another age. Almost as old as the city itself, the 142-year-old Catholic church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and is filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.
Vehicle fired upon in apparent road rage incident in Kearny: police
A Rahway motorist and his passenger escaped a harrowing incident unscathed Sunday morning when another driver fired two shots at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident, authorities said. The 27-year-old Rahway man told police a white Dodge Durango was driving behind his BMW 335 in traffic on Truck Route...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa disagrees with Aaron Boone’s reason for benching
CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0