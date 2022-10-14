ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included

Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

How to get 6 months of FREE fresh dog food

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!. Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills

Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
Savannah Aylin

Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!

Houston is the fourth largest city in the U.S., meaning it has thousands of food options. It's also one of the most diverse metropolitan areas, so plenty of variety exists. Vegan food is not an exception, and over the past few years, dozens of new restaurants have popped up all over the city. Among these are many vegan Mexican restaurants. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, or a meat eater who wants a break, you should check out these spots:
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Music Legend Gladys Knight Brings the Razzle Dazzle to a $1 Million Houston Lunch

Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle with special guest Gladys Knight honoring Nina Hendee at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Unlike most singing stars of her generation, Gladys Knight has maintained her pipes in near perfect condition as the 78-year-old demonstrated at the Memorial Hermann “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties Announces Construction Start of Second Build-to-Rent Neighborhood Featuring 194 Homes in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces the second groundbreaking from its new "build-to-rent" (BTR) division focused on single-family rental home neighborhoods. Construction is scheduled to begin in October at The Everstead at Windrose in Spring, Texas. The project will be pursued in a partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors.
SPRING, TX

