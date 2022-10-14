Read full article on original website
Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included
Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
How to get 6 months of FREE fresh dog food
HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!. Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills
Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!
Houston is the fourth largest city in the U.S., meaning it has thousands of food options. It's also one of the most diverse metropolitan areas, so plenty of variety exists. Vegan food is not an exception, and over the past few years, dozens of new restaurants have popped up all over the city. Among these are many vegan Mexican restaurants. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, or a meat eater who wants a break, you should check out these spots:
Music Legend Gladys Knight Brings the Razzle Dazzle to a $1 Million Houston Lunch
Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle with special guest Gladys Knight honoring Nina Hendee at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Unlike most singing stars of her generation, Gladys Knight has maintained her pipes in near perfect condition as the 78-year-old demonstrated at the Memorial Hermann “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family. The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle...
Landmark Properties Announces Construction Start of Second Build-to-Rent Neighborhood Featuring 194 Homes in Spring, Texas
SPRING, TX - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces the second groundbreaking from its new "build-to-rent" (BTR) division focused on single-family rental home neighborhoods. Construction is scheduled to begin in October at The Everstead at Windrose in Spring, Texas. The project will be pursued in a partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors.
LA-Based Fried Chicken Joint Opens First Location In Texas
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open 10 more locations in the Fort Worth area.
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Freddy, the kitty with the power to melt your heart
Looking for a cat who’s a cuddler to the CORE? Meet Freddy, your new best friend. The Russian Blue cat is a love bug with sweet purrs and overly friendly demeanor who has never met a stranger in his life!. Volunteers with Houston Humane Society say he would be...
