Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation, economy get top billing during Utah's 1st Congressional District debate
Although both candidates for Utah’s 1st Congressional District agree that the economy is one of the foremost issues on voters’ minds, they disagree on what is causing economic instability and what to do about it.
Washington Examiner
Mike Lee slams Utah newspaper for publishing endorsement seemingly written by himself
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is firing back at a local Utah newspaper for publishing a piece that purportedly showed him endorsing himself for reelection — which the Republican is saying is not the case. In a seemingly bizarre op-ed published over the weekend by the Salt Lake Tribune, an...
Rep. Burgess Owens pulls out of debate over ‘racist’ political cartoon in Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens pulled out of a scheduled debate Wednesday because the moderator is the executive editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, which he says ran a “racist” cartoon about him last year. “I will not, in good conscience, have anything to do with the racist Salt...
Mark Hamill to stump for Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin
Actor Mark Hamill will stump for Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin (I) later this week with less than a month to go before the November midterms, McMullin’s campaign announced Tuesday. The “Star Wars” actor will join a virtual volunteer kickoff event on Thursday, a press advisory said. McMullin is...
GOP Sen. Mike Lee appeared to write an op-ed in the third person endorsing himself amid an unexpectedly tough re-election race
His opponent, Evan McMullin, also wrote an op-ed, but in the first person. The incident comes days after Lee begged Sen. Mitt Romney for his support.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says Kevin McCarthy told him he couldn't 'control' the 'fringe members' of the GOP over Jan. 6 statements
"He said that he couldn't control these fringe members of his party, which I thought was pretty shocking," Fanone said of McCarthy to CNN's Don Lemon.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
If U.S. House flips, Minnesota lawmakers would face dramatic shifts in power
WASHINGTON – A Republican takeover of the U.S. House, which most analysts say is likely, would dramatically shift the balance of power in Washington – and upend the roles of Minnesota’s members of Congress. The state’s delegation to the House is now evenly split. Four Republicans and...
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence endorses Blake Masters for Senate
PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters on Tuesday. Pence was in Phoenix attending a Club for Growth event on school choice with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "The people of Arizona deserve to know Blake Masters may be the difference between...
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott airs campaign ad criticizing Democrats and 'the media' on race
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is up with a new campaign advertisement attacking Democrats and the media for wielding race relations as a political wedge, even as his reelection in the Palmetto State is all but assured. “My family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, how did the...
Washington House seat in play amid increased polarization
For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.
Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Donald Trump plans South Texas rally on eve of early voting for Nov. 8 elections
Former President Donald Trump plans a rally in what is shaping up as competitive South Texas on Saturday, just two days before the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 elections. The former president, who in May was in Houston for a gathering of the National Rifle Association and two weeks...
On the Record: Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus
Editor's Note: This is one in a series of "On the Record" pieces highlighting the policy stances of candidates running for major offices in the 2022 Nevada election. Click here for more information on the policy positions of Titus’s opponent, Mark Robertson. Five-term incumbent Rep. Dina Titus is no...
Comments / 0