Bridge Day Weather Forecast

(WOWK 13) – Mostly clear skies will stick around for the start of the weekend. We will stay dry for Bridge Day, so you won’t have to worry about the winds snagging your umbrella.

9am and 5pm temperatures Fayetteville, West Virginia

We will see beautiful mostly clear skies and comfortable fall temperatures for Bridge Day tomorrow. Festivities will start at 9am, and we will temps in the mid 50s. Highs will warm up to the upper 60s by the end of the afternoon.

9am Model Projected Wind Gusts

There will be some breezier winds for the start of the day, but winds will gradually calm down as we move through the afternoon. Single digit winds will return by 7pm.

