Tennis

Interesting Engineering

Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play

Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
VIDEO GAMES
Boston Globe

Human brain cells grow in rats, and feel what the rats feel

“If we really want to tackle the biology of these conditions, we’re going to need more complex models of the human brain.”. Scientists have successfully transplanted clusters of human neurons into the brains of newborn rats, a striking feat of biological engineering that may provide more realistic models for neurological conditions such as autism and serve as a way to restore injured brains.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them

New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID virus infects neurons, induces inflammation in brains of rhesus macaques

SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
DAVIS, CA
MedicalXpress

'Sentient' brain cells in dish learn to play video game: study

Brain cells living in a dish can learn to play the classic video game Pong, thus demonstrating "intelligent and sentient behavior," Australian neuroscientists argue in a new paper. Brett Kagan, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Neuron, told AFP his findings open the door to a new...
VIDEO GAMES
News-Medical.net

Distinct brain networks may be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression

A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
IOWA CITY, IA
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Prof Explains Relevance of Creating Mouse Embryos from Stem Cells

In August 2022, NIH researchers from the University of Cambridge successfully created a synthetic mouse embryo model using cultured mice stem cells. This project aimed at using stem cells to express specific genes that would lead to the development of these mouse stem cells into embryos. Stem cells are undifferentiated...
SCIENCE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Muscle Loss Linked to Cognitive Decline in Type 2

Loss of skeletal muscle — the major muscles in your body used for movement — is linked to cognitive decline in adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. Skeletal muscles are muscles that support your body’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

