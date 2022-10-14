ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Fall edition of the West Texas Tattoo Convention

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377cl9_0iZdvBkF00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Foster Communications Coliseum has been transformed into one gigantic tattoo shop for the West Texas Tattoo Convention.

“It is an experience to be had and one where you don’t have to travel to see a tattoo artist from across the nation. We have all flavors from New York to L.A. We’re covering all styles, we have portraits, black and grey, Japanese, American traditional, and so forth,” said the Owner of Trufant Brothers Tattoo and operator of the West Texas Tattoo Convention, Aubrey Trufant.

Specializing in portraits is artist Eddie Barboza from San Antonio, Texas. He and his family have turned his love for tattooing into a family business.

“I usually just travel around. I like being with my family a lot so owning a shop is a little inconvenient,” said Eddie Barboza.

His wife, Mariah Barboza, who met him through a tattoo session tells us she loves being able to spend extra time with her loved ones.

“It’s nice being together as a family and seeing new places together. We experience new cities and states,” said Mariah Barboza.

An immigrant from Mexico, Eddie says he’s beyond grateful for the blessings being a tattoo artist has brought him.

“I started when I was 12 years old in Mexico and it’s kind of how I immigrated over here. It got me my start and it’s really given me everything in my life. It got me through school, it got me through my education, and it’s been an interesting journey for sure,” said Eddie Barboza.

Eddie along with dozens of artists will be at the coliseum all weekend waiting to tattoo you! Plus, it can’t be the fall version of the convention without a costume contest! That will take place Saturday, October 15th in the evening. You could win a tattoo worth a thousand dollars with the Trufant brothers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
US105

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Light Up the Night 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brady-today.com

FBBB Receives All 1s At Regional Marching Contest

NOTE - Story has been edited. It was a big day for first year Band Director John Mireles and the Famed Brady Bulldog Band as they score all ones at the Regional Marching contest held at ASU Stadium in San Angelo. Congratulations to everyone involved!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police investigate Knickerbocker motorcycle crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker. All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital. Officers report this morning, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Winter is coming to San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSA will no longer be reporting COVID-19 reports

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released news that they will no longer be publishing or distributing COVID-19 reports. This will be put into place on October 14, 2022, however, testing sites will still be required to report test results to the Health Department. All future reporting of COVID-19 will be done […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee picks up road victory over Veribest

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Robert Lee Steers got back in the win column Friday night, downing Veribest 54-8 on the road. With the win, Robert Lee moves to 7-1 overall, and 1-1 in District 13-1A Division I and will host Irion County on October 21st. With the loss, Veribest moves to 2-6 overall, and […]
VERIBEST, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy