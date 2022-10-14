The Fall edition of the West Texas Tattoo Convention

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Foster Communications Coliseum has been transformed into one gigantic tattoo shop for the West Texas Tattoo Convention.

“It is an experience to be had and one where you don’t have to travel to see a tattoo artist from across the nation. We have all flavors from New York to L.A. We’re covering all styles, we have portraits, black and grey, Japanese, American traditional, and so forth,” said the Owner of Trufant Brothers Tattoo and operator of the West Texas Tattoo Convention, Aubrey Trufant.

Specializing in portraits is artist Eddie Barboza from San Antonio, Texas. He and his family have turned his love for tattooing into a family business.

“I usually just travel around. I like being with my family a lot so owning a shop is a little inconvenient,” said Eddie Barboza.

His wife, Mariah Barboza, who met him through a tattoo session tells us she loves being able to spend extra time with her loved ones.

“It’s nice being together as a family and seeing new places together. We experience new cities and states,” said Mariah Barboza.

An immigrant from Mexico, Eddie says he’s beyond grateful for the blessings being a tattoo artist has brought him.

“I started when I was 12 years old in Mexico and it’s kind of how I immigrated over here. It got me my start and it’s really given me everything in my life. It got me through school, it got me through my education, and it’s been an interesting journey for sure,” said Eddie Barboza.

Eddie along with dozens of artists will be at the coliseum all weekend waiting to tattoo you! Plus, it can’t be the fall version of the convention without a costume contest! That will take place Saturday, October 15th in the evening. You could win a tattoo worth a thousand dollars with the Trufant brothers.

