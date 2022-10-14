Read full article on original website
Highlights: Howland vs. Canfield
Howland (2-6) will visit University School in week 10. Canfield (6-1) will host Boardman in the regular season finale.
Highlights: Warren Harding vs. Chaney
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Roads are closed for a fire that fully engulfed a house in Liberty earlier. In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side. Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 9 scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 9 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20. Senate Athletic League. JFK 37, East Tech 0. John Marshall 34, Collinwood 0. Rhodes 48, Lincoln-West 0. Glenville vs. John Adams, cancelled.
Hickory stings Greenville
Hickory Hornets take on Greenville Trojans high school football. Hickory Hornets take on Greenville Trojans high school football. In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side. Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the...
No. 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary decodes No. 9 Cleveland Heights’ unbeaten run with 49-21 romp
AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.
Wilson, Farrell offense explodes on 'Game of the Week'
Farrell rolled past Sharon 42-14 in the 69th Steel Bowl on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week. Wilson, Farrell offense explodes on ‘Game of the …. Farrell rolled past Sharon 42-14 in the 69th Steel Bowl on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Sunday, October 16
Goals: Penn State, Sophia Gladieux 2, Anna Simon. Assists: Penn State, Mackenzie Allessie 2, Elena Vos 2. Saves: Ken State, Cecile Van Eijck 10; Penn State, Brie Barraco 5. Shots: Penn State 21-7. SOG: Penn State 13-5. Records: Kent State 6-7, Penn State 13-2. Women's Soccer. Kent State 1, Northern...
