AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO