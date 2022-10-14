ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Corbin woman airlifted after she was reportedly struck by semitrailer

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a Thursday pedestrian-vehicle collision in Laurel County.

Around 10:41 p.m., KSP said they received a report of a collision near mile marker 34 on Interstate 45 southbound.

Officials said a 2016 Freightliner Commercial Vehicle being driven by 49-year-old Luis Gurdarrama-Fernandez, of Illinois, hit 22-year-old Billi J McVay, of Corbin, who was on the roadway.

McVay was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

