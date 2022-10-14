Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season, thus far, arrives this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front crosses our area tonight, and this will bring northwest winds back into our area. That’s a cooler wind direction, and temps will stay in the mid 70s for highs on Monday. Spotty light showers are also possible for Monday morning, but the sun will return by late Monday afternoon.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: A Freeze Watch will be in effect late tomorrow night until Wednesday at 9 am
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! There is nothing better than starting the week off with a great weather day. This morning we woke up to upper 50s and lower to mid 60s. We will not warm up much at all throughout the day, highs are expected to be in the lower 70s later this afternoon. Light showers are possible this morning through lunchtime with plenty of clouds in place over the area. Clouds will continue to thin and clear out later tonight. Overnight lows take a dip into the upper 30s.
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County reaching out to Hurricane Ian victims
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Quitman is working to help people still affected by Hurricane Ian. Clarke County Emergency Management and DART Container are teaming up to bring everyday items like tooth brushes, towels and canned food to those in need. Items may be dropped off at the...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi non-profit and Meridian family team up to host Walk for Diabetes event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Mississippi non-profit and a local family teamed up together to host an awareness walk for diabetes in Meridian on Sunday. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and the Warren family hosted the Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to help other families in need and to raise awareness about the disease.
WTOK-TV
Best Buy to close Meridian store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
WPMI
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
WTOK-TV
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Gulf Coast shuts out East Central
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gulf Coast would hold ECCC scoreless in their 35-0 win. The Warriors are now 0-7 on the season. East Central will host Co-Lin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for homecoming and their final home game of the season.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Newton beats Kemper County at Scooba
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season. Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win. Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: “The Kenman”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Since the mid-80s, “The Kenman” has been on the radio. He’s been on the airways in this area since the early 90s. He was recently diagnosed with cancer. “I didn’t realize how many people listened and cared about me,” Ken Stokes explained. “I...
WTOK-TV
Car show fundraiser for radio personality “The Kenman”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local radio personality Kenman was honored Saturday with a car show at Uptown Meridian Mall parking lot. The car community came out and showed out to raise money for “The Kenman” who was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Ken Stokes is his real name, and he’s been on the radio since the mid-1980s. His friend and colleague, Cara Shirley, said he has given so much to the community.
WTOK-TV
No. 10 Delta State beats UWA
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTOK) - West Alabama snapped their nine game road winning streak falling to No. 10 Delta State on Saturday. The Statesmen racked up 494 total yards of offense to beat UWA 20-7. The Tigers ended the night with 341 total yards of offense, 209 yards coming from passing.
WDAM-TV
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi. The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The...
WTOK-TV
Debs Social Club annaul event held at local church
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central United Methodist Church in Meridian has several people dressed up in their favorite custom to celebrate an annual tradition that helps special needs children. It’s another year, that Debs Social Service Club gives back to the community by giving special needs children the time of...
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
Neshoba Democrat
Truck stolen near Pow Wow found
The theft of a GMC pickup on Road 2606 near the Pow Wow early last week is being investigated, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The truck was one of eight to 10 vehicles burglarized on Monday, Oct. 3, he said. A spare key was inside the truck that was...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The battle of the Bulldogs in the week eight Game of the Week. Clarkdale hosted Enterprise. Clarkdale and Enterprise would go scoreless in the end of the first. Enterprise would get an interception and a 50 plus yard return to set up Enterprise with good field advantage.
WTOK-TV
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
Comments / 0