MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! There is nothing better than starting the week off with a great weather day. This morning we woke up to upper 50s and lower to mid 60s. We will not warm up much at all throughout the day, highs are expected to be in the lower 70s later this afternoon. Light showers are possible this morning through lunchtime with plenty of clouds in place over the area. Clouds will continue to thin and clear out later tonight. Overnight lows take a dip into the upper 30s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO