Lakewood, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3

You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
LYNNWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

The University Place City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 17 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Deputy Mayor named Honorary Commander of 62nd Airlift Wing

City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Deputy Mayor Mary Moss has a new title to add to her list: Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing. Moss was bestowed this honor at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sept. 29, 2022. “The military took care of me when I was...
LAKEWOOD, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Poulsbo City Council discuss future of “Streatery” program

With the Summer Fair “Streatery” program set to expire at the end of the year, the Poulsbo City Council discussed Oct. 12 the future of the program and if it should be extended. The program has allowed some local businesses to use public rights of way such as...
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning

City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
FIRCREST, WA
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished

The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Link is now back in service

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Housing project on 13th Avenue and Cherry Street greenlit in Olympia

Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee yesterday approved a land use recommendation for a housing project on 532 13th and Cherry Street SE. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the project is a six-unit townhome-style apartment located in a three-story building. Parking is provided below each unit. There is a frontage improvement proposal along 13th and Cherry Streets, including curb streetlights, sidewalk repairs, and street trees.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

