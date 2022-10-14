Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed by Vehicle in Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while she was standing in the middle of a road in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. The incident was reported at about 4 a.m. on Saturday at Indian Canyon Drive north of Mission Lakes Boulevard. The victim was identified as Sierra Forst of Desert Hot Springs.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County On Flood Watch Following Thunderstorms, Showers
Portions of Southern California were on flood watch Saturday including the Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley. The flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday due to showers and thunderstorms throughout the county. “Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates of .50...
mynewsla.com
Three Children Burned While Playing with Fireworks in Moreno Valley
Three children were burned Friday while playing with fireworks at a Moreno Valley apartment complex, leading to emergency treatment for all of the victims. The youths suffered injuries shortly after 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s and fire departments.
mynewsla.com
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire In Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead in Homeland Crash
A person died Saturday in a crash involving a motorcycle and two SUVs in the unincorporated area of Homeland, west of Hemet. The crash was reported by a witness at 2:36 p.m. at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle rider was reported injured and a passenger became stuck in a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Killed on 15 Freeway in Corona
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday evening when he crashed into a car on the 15 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 8:40 p.m. on the northbound 15 south of Ontario Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness told the CHP the motorcycle rider was getting...
mynewsla.com
Norco Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities Sunday identified a 37-year-old woman from Norco who was killed after she was ejected from a motorcycle in Riverside. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday. Several callers reported the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger with major injuries. Authorities said a 2020 Buell motorcycle being driven...
mynewsla.com
CHP Seeks Public’s Assistance Finding Answers to Deadly Motorcycle Crash
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol Friday asked any potential witnesses to a crash that fatally injured a motorcyclist on Interstate 15 in Temecula to come forward, as they work to uncover what might have caused the victim to lose control. Officer Mike Lassig said that since the investigation got...
mynewsla.com
Person Struck by Train in Beaumont, Hospitalized for Injuries
A person was struck by a train early Monday and hospitalized with moderate injuries. The incident was reported about 1:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Second Street near the Second Street Marketplace, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Information was not available on the gender and age...
mynewsla.com
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Connection with DHS Killing; Suspect Injured
A man was fatally shot Friday in Desert Hot Springs, and a suspect was arrested hours later following a confrontation with police that led to gunfire that left the alleged killer with a minor injury. Desert Hot Springs police responded at 7:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting in...
