Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 7, 2022.

LC received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown.

