ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

By Dave Griffiths
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZHRz_0iZduO7300

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 7, 2022.

LC received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 14

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on this regular season finale Friday, two plays stand out as the best of the best, and now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: COLUMBUS NORTH’S DAMON EDWARDS Columbus North […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Scorebook Live

Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove

By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Colts vs. Jaguars: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts issues in Jacksonville are well-documented, but they’ve had much more success against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, winning four straight. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts securing their first divisional win of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts trusted Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce, and they delivered

INDIANAPOLIS – With everything on the line, it was a matter of trust. Trust in the veteran quarterback to make the necessary throw to complete yet another game-winning drive. Trust in the rookie receiver to make the highlight catch with every set of eyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and one-on-coverage pressing him down the right […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Offensive line decided to shut off the sack ‘nozzle’

INDIANAPOLIS – Enough was enough. And there was no argument from Ryan Kelly. The Indianapolis Colts’ three-time Pro Bowl center had been part of an offensive line than had allowed 21 sacks and 73 quarterback pressures in the first five games. “At some point, the nozzle’s got to be shut off,’’ Kelly said. That was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts without Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines versus Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top two running backs for Sunday’s key AFC South meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) have been downgraded to out. Each was questionable on Friday’s status report. Taylor will miss a second straight game with an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Upon Further Review: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS – Every Sunday Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in “Upon Further Review”. This week Chris asks how long it would take for players to catch him in a race if he started at the 10 yard line and they started at the goal line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jaguars at Colts: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4 Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I: Home sweet home, or so the Colts hope. They’ve won four straight against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium and eight of the last nine. The home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Following an injury to Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in and led a game-winning drive to lift Maryland past Indiana 38-33 on Saturday. After getting hit as he threw a pass, Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury with just over 14 […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Grover Stewart’s wings featured at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. “Everybody’s been reaching out to taste them and I tell them to come out to the stadium.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy