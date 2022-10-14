Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 7, 2022.
LC received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0