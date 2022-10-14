ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

County Health renews call for COVID vaccinations as flu season ramps up

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As flu season begins to hit the San Diego region, county public health officials once again encouraged all residents to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, preferably at the same time. Respiratory illnesses historically increase during fall and winter as many people move activities and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos at Your Service

Report all non-emergency concerns by using the Report a Concern button above or downloading our mobile San Marcos City app. If the concern you are reporting is an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency law enforcement dispatch, please call the San Diego Sheriff’s San Marcos station at (760) 510-5200.
SAN MARCOS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month

Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

CBS News

