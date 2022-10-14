Spooky Season Sweetness! Christiana Ricci Replies To 'Casper' Costar Devon Sawa's Supportive Message

mega

Spooky season sweetness!

Just weeks after Christina Ricci ’s Casper costar Devon Sawa took to social media with a heartfelt message surrounding the actress’ success, the Yellowjackets star has spoken out, returning the love for the fellow ‘90s icon.

It all started on Tuesday, September 13, when Sawa shared a kind message for his costar on Twitter.

“Makes me smile seeing how good she’s doing,” the Final Destination actor wrote alongside a photo of Ricci on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards . “What a star.”

Though The Addams Family alum didn’t have an account of her own, the star was still seemingly flattered by Sawa’s supportive sentiments.

“I did see that! But I don’t have Twitter so I couldn’t respond to it. I saw it when the news picked it up and I thought that was so sweet,” she explained of Sawa, who also played her love interest in 1995’s Now and Then . “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I wish I had Twitter so I could.’”

This isn’t the first time Sawa has spoken fondly of Ricci. Last year, the star shared that he had recently seen the actress .

“I ran into Christina Ricci and we smiled and said hello,” the actor, who is currently starring in Syfy’s Chucky series, exclusively told OK! back in November. “It was good to see her again.”

Beyond Ricci, the horror staple also got candid about which of his other costars he’s stayed in touch with throughout his decades-spanning career.

“ Seth Green and I text every once in a while,” Sawa spilled of the actor, who he appeared with in 1999’s Idle Hands . “He is one of the ones I definitely keep in touch with.”

Ricci’s recent comments about Sawa first appeared in Us Weekly .