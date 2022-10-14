Read full article on original website
Western Carolina State Fair brings fun, festivities to Aiken
One of Aiken County's biggest annual attractions is in gear this week, with the Western Carolina State Fair having begun its annual run, and plans are for the festivities to run through Oct. 23. Dozens of rides, games, performances and exhibits, in keeping with tradition, are among the offerings. Gates...
Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park
Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
Friends of Hopelands Gardens and the Rye Patch unveil new book about Aiken
A new book about Aiken is set to make its debut before Christmas. The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch unveiled the cover of their new book, "Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch: The Friends' Story," Sunday afternoon in front of the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. The book coincides...
The Post and Courier
Guest column: Aiken's homeless citizens should be part of Comprehensive Plan
The news nationwide, including in Aiken, is that homelessness is on the rise (Aiken Standard, "Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is rising," Sept. 19, 2022). Other communities are taking action, and Aiken should too. City planners need your encouragement. All of us – citizens, governments, nonprofits and businesses, need to...
The Post and Courier
Dr. Sean Alford named chairman for CSRA Heart Challenge
AUGUSTA — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Dr. Sean Alford, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the chairman of the 2023 CSRA Heart Challenge campaign. In this role, Alford is charged with raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
300 people gather for Aiken Walk to End Alzheimer's disease
The walking path around the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center was more crowded than usual Saturday morning. Around 300 people walked around the one-mile path twice beginning shortly after 10 a.m. as part of the Aiken Walk to End Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 16-22
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 16-22. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 356 Magnolia Lake Court – $865,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
Redevelopment of Aiken Mall site picking up steam; Belk getting new facade
Late Thursday afternoon as the sun was sinking toward the horizon, workers were busy putting a new façade on the Belk department store at the site of the former Aiken Mall. “We’re blocking in those old columns and we’re painting the entire exterior white, so it will have a fresh look,” said Jason Long, a senior vice president with Southeastern, the Augusta-based company that is heading up the redevelopment of the Southside property.
wfxg.com
Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect and donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, Ga. According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn...
The Post and Courier
Arlington Heights home to be featured in Christmas Tour of Homes
The 34th annual North Augusta Christmas Tour of Homes sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will be celebrated Dec. 2 and 3. The tour begins with a candlelight tour on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and continues Saturday with tour homes open from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Western Carolina State Fair: It’s not just the food that draws the crowd!
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s that time of the year again for rides, food and fun, and if you’re in Aiken there’s no better place to go than the Western Carolina State Fair. The Western Carolina State fair has its share of activities, so we stopped in and talked to guests about what they were most excited […]
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
The Post and Courier
Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Beech Island
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in the the road in Beech Island. Investigators were called Monday morning to the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road for a death investigation, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Police...
Deal to sell old Aiken County Hospital still on track
The deal for the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital is still scheduled to close by the end of this year. “We are confident that the Dec. 31 deadline will be met,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this week. In May, following an executive session,...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda County Sheriff’s office holding coat drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost time when the coats are needed if you are headed outdoors and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office wants to help those in need. The Sheriff’s Office is holding a coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also...
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
