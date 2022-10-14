Rockets to Waive Derrick Favors, Finalize Roster

The Houston Rockets are making their final roster adjustments before the season begins. That means cutting veteran Derrick Favors, who the team acquired via trade this month with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots," insider Shams Charania tweeted .

There is value in keeping someone like Favors. But with this move, it appears that the Rockets like the younger players currently in the fold and don't want to sacrifice one to keep Favors and his movable contract around.

Favors was scheduled to make just over $10 million on the final season of a three-year, $29.1 million contract.

By waiving Favors, the team now has just 15 guaranteed spots on the roster. Here's a look at the current roster ...

Guards: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington

Forwards: Jae'Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. , Tari Eason, Garrison Mathews, KJ Martin

Centers: Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, Bruno Fernando, Boban Marjanovic

Two-Way: Trevor Hudgins

Non-Guaranteed: Darius Days (potential two-way option) , Willie Cauley-Stein

Eventually, the team will have to make a decision in regards to Cauley-Stein. He is likely the next domino to fall.

The Rockets open the season Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

