Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday

The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense. With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back...
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

Key stats from the 49ers’ 28-14 Week 6 loss to the Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 3-3 on the season after a 28-14 Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. Defense. DL Drake Jackson registered 3 tackles...
