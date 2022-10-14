Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects.
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
AbbVie's huge drug pipeline should drive earnings for years. Pfizer is well-priced and has plenty of funds for research and development. Gilead's HIV franchise is helping it stake a growing oncology portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today
Positive news from the United Kingdom boosted the U.S. market Monday. Big banks' quarterly reports also showed that the U.S. consumer stayed financially strong in Q3.
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today
Roblox's user base rose sharply compared to the year-ago period. Following a steep decline in the company's stock price, Roblox's shares might be poised for a rebound.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool
Why Nio Stock Popped Today
The Chinese government indicated that it will focus on building out new technologies. Investors were also regaining some optimism in the market today.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Rebounded on Monday
Software stocks took off on a rebound from last week's weakness.
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years
Intuitive Surgical is the dominant company in the robotic surgery industry. Digital Realty Trust is buying and renting out data centers -- a lot of them. Amazon has become a cloud computing giant, among other things.
Motley Fool
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today
The market shrugged off a negative story about the company's metaverse project. Meta is reportedly falling well short of its internal growth projections for Horizon Worlds. Investors are more concerned about the health of the digital advertising market than the metaverse right now.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today
Plug Power's stock fell Friday following management's downwardly revised 2022 revenue forecast. An analyst reduced the price target on Plug Power's stock today.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
Coupang's South Korean e-commerce platform is going global as we speak. The Opera GX browser has captured the imagination of video gamers. Coupang and Opera are changing hands at just $4.30 and $16.28 per share, respectively.
Motley Fool
Why Okta Stock Was Up on Monday
What happened. Okta (OKTA 5.83%) investors trounced the...
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Is Having an Amazing Day
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?
Beyond Meat just reduced its annual guidance for the second time this year. It plans to lay off nearly a fifth of its workforce by the end of 2022. Departures of several senior executives have raised red flags regarding its future.
Motley Fool
Why JPMorgan Chase's Stock Is Rising After a Wall Street Upgrade
Bank of Montreal analyst James Fotheringham believes JPMorgan is well positioned right now.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
