LiftEx 2023 exhibition dates announced

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (Leea) has announced that the LiftEx 2023 exhibition and the fifth annual LEEA Awards will take place on 21-22 November at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, UK. LiftEx is the association’s flagship event, which Leea says provides “a one-stop shop to find services and products” as...

