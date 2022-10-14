ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Meyer-Conn
2d ago

I believe that when human beings pass our spirits and our soul stays on earth and can give hints like smells or other things to let us know that they are near.

Kathleen Grosso
2d ago

I remember Carrie & still think of her from time to time, her passing was so very sad. The 3 signs took my breath away, she truly was with her mom ❤️

Druanne Tucker
2d ago

To Ms. Carol Burnett, There's no such thing as coincidence; with total belief, your daughter's spirit was in total presence with you. I'm so sorry for your loss but it is only for a short time. I am so glad that y'all s hearts and spirits connected. God is good.

