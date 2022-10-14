ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mariners' 18-inning playoff loss was still worth the wait for fans

SEATTLE — One of the things I love about postseason baseball is that they introduce the entire team before each game — the entire team: players, coaches, support staff. This means that when the Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in 7,667 days on Saturday, clubhouse assistant Chris DeWitt and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera, among others, lined up along the first baseline to have their names announced to a crowd of 47,690 just bursting at the seams with anticipation. It wasn't quite the ovation Luis Castillo or Scott Servais or Cal Raleigh received, but so many of the people who helped to take a team from trivia answer to American League Division Series were cheered by a fan base that was waited patiently — or not patiently, but forced to wait anyway — for 21 years to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night

The New York Yankees kept their season going Sunday night with a road win in Game 4 of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS against the Astros on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRQE News 13

Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP)The Guardians are tossing Gabriel Arias into the deep end of the postseason. Cleveland’s rookie infielder will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. The 22-year-old Arias will fill...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX
