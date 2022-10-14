Read full article on original website
LiftEx 2023 exhibition dates announced
The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (Leea) has announced that the LiftEx 2023 exhibition and the fifth annual LEEA Awards will take place on 21-22 November at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, UK. LiftEx is the association’s flagship event, which Leea says provides “a one-stop shop to find services and products” as...
LMS appoints Americas business development manager
Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) has announced the appointment of Wayne Lacey to the newly created role of business development manager for the Americas. LMS says the move “represents a significant advancement in the company’s foothold in the US and Americas where established and prospective relationships are set to be ramped up”, and that Lacey’s “international experience in hands-on and senior supervisory and management roles will be crucial in helping LMS to fulfil its ambitious plans for this emerging market”.
Jordan’s Aqaba Container Terminal announces zero-emission vision
APM Terminals and the Aqaba Development Cooperation have signed a memorandum of understanding for a 15-year extension of their partnership at Jordan’s Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT). The agreement secures a $242m investment that will, among other things, accelerate plans to transform ACT into a sustainable gateway to Jordan, the...
