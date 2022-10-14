ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

‘We will be the winner’: Ukrainian couple in Coachella Valley responds to Russian escalation

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDTFF_0iZdsIkH00

Ukrainians this week are mourning the dozens of people who were killed in missile strikes launched by Russia, most of them at civilian targets.

News Channel 3 spoke to a Ukrainian refugee couple who has settled in the Coachella Valley about their response to the escalation in the war.

Tetiana and Volodmyr Kotenko have been in the Coachella Valley since July. They fled Ukraine in March a few weeks after the Russian Ukrainian conflict began.

"Russia bombed Kyiv and one bomb fell from our home near half a mile. It's very scary," Tetiana Kotenko said.

The couple has been taken in by a Rancho Mirage family and over the last few months they've been working to adjust to their new life in the Coachella Valley.

They arrived speaking almost no English but have been studying hard – and are now looking for work.

A Facebook post they put on a local neighborhood group is getting the attention of hundreds, and they've received more job leads than they've been able to respond to.

"I have many interesting offers about jobs: it's restaurants, it's golf clubs, it's country clubs," Kotenko said.

As Putin escalates war tactics in already hard-hit Ukraine, deadly air strikes aimed at mostly civilian targets across the country have left dozens dead.

"When we saw how again many bombs fell on center of our city Kyiv... we're scared very much; we worry about our friends, our family," Kotenko said.

They said being away from home is hard, but they are strong, just as are those they left behind in Ukraine. And in the future, they foresee victory over Russia.

"We will be the winner," Kotenko said.

The post ‘We will be the winner’: Ukrainian couple in Coachella Valley responds to Russian escalation appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as The post Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible appeared first on KESQ.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hotel Shooting Shakes Up Mystery of Fake Heiress Who Duped Trump

An abandoned charity for schoolchildren in the Dominican Republic. A mothballed housing development in small-town Quebec. A litany of companies that seem to exist in name only. An elaborate infiltration of Mar-a-Lago. A long list of lawsuits, counter-lawsuits, restraining orders, and criminal charges.And now, a mysterious shooting linked to one of the most infamous figures in Montreal’s organized crime world.At the middle of it all is Valeriy Tarasenko, who first gained notoriety over his links to Inna Yashchyshyn, the fake heiress who waltzed into Donald Trump’s Florida estate last year and posed in a photo with the former U.S. president...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Anti-Vaxxer Civil War

Dr. Robert Malone became a star among COVID-19 vaccine skeptics last December when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Even among opponents of the vaccine, Malone stood out for his claim that the responses to the virus were driven by a phenomenon he called “mass formation psychosis”—essentially, the idea that society had been hypnotized during the pandemic.The Rogan appearance turned Malone into perhaps the most visible vaccine critic in the country, and it sparked controversy for Rogan’s employer, Spotify. After the episode, musician Neil Young pulled his music from the streaming giant.Despite Malone’s popularity with anti-vaccine activists, he’s still managed...
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy