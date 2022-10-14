Read full article on original website
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity on World Food Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well. The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and...
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Owensboro
There are so many ways to celebrate Halloween, and Owensboro has tons of ways to get you into the spooky season this year!. We’re breaking down a list of all the parties, festivities and Halloween-themed events that should be on your radar leading up to October 31. You could make an entire weekend out of several of them!
Drive Thru Trick or Treat Event Planned at Evansville Indiana’s Washington Square Mall
Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall this Halloween season as Voices, Inc hosts Drive Thru Boo. This family-friendly, drive-through style trick-or-treat experience should definitely be on your must-haunt list for the kids!. Convenient Trick or Treating From the Car. Your...
Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Hosting Free Dead of the Dead Celebration November 5th
The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is partnering with Evansville Day of the Dead for a celebration of the Mexican tradition known as "Día da los Muertos" and you're invited. What is Dia da los Muertos?. Dia da los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that...
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Only the Bravest Slay the Dragon to Catch Breathtaking Autumn Views Atop KY’s Black Mountain
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love the fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Warehouse Fire Can Be Seen For Miles
Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. So far, this is a two-alarm fire that has taken up a great number of E-F-D resources prompting the activation of mutual aid. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has...
Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation
Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. League of Women Voters hold forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates. Updated: 4 hours ago. League of Women...
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
Huge Fall Rummage Sale To Benefit Local Women & Children’s Homeless Shelter This Weekend
Do your kiddos need fall and winter clothing? How about you? There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale in Owensboro this weekend to benefit a local homeless shelter and we've got all the details. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of...
EWSU announces S. Barker Ave. closures for Refresh Evansville project
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.
Hindu temple in Warrick County opens
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To […]
House catches fire overnight in Evansville
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
