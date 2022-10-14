Read full article on original website
BBC
Thame Town Music Festival will not take place again
A market town's music festival which showcased hundreds of acts will not be staged again, organisers have announced. Thame Town Music Festival was first run in 2017 and saw more than 200 acts on various stages in the town centre. A fifth festival for 2023 had been advertised but will...
A star is born at ACL Fest: Jake Wesley Rogers has the passion, the fashion and the songs
If you've heard of Jake Wesley Rogers, there's a good chance you've seen him compared to Elton John. Just search "Jake Wesley Rogers E" and Google will fill in the rest. It's easy enough to see why with the two piano players' similar aesthetics. Elton even did an interview with Rogers last year, so they appear to be mutual fans of each other.
Billy Strings Lays Down Phenomenal Unplugged Performance Of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
I think I’m at the point where my love for Billy Strings could be unhealthy. Every video that I watch of him just makes me respect him as an artist even more, and most recently, his cover of the classic hymn, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”. After his...
Thea & The Wild Bloom an Americana-Pop Songbook with ‘Deadheading’
When Emmylou Harris’ “Where Will I Be” came on the radio a few years ago, a flood of memories rushed back to Thea Raknes. The Norwegian singer, who goes by the moniker Thea & The Wild, started thinking back to listening to Harris with her mother as a child.
