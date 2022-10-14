ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thame Town Music Festival will not take place again

A market town's music festival which showcased hundreds of acts will not be staged again, organisers have announced. Thame Town Music Festival was first run in 2017 and saw more than 200 acts on various stages in the town centre. A fifth festival for 2023 had been advertised but will...
