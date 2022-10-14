Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
No to Measure B
The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Roots Battle Continues
Like his colleague, Joe Armendariz, Dennis Bozanich needs to learn the meaning of the phrase, “ad hominem attack.”. To be clear, the “fix” to which I referred in the op-ed “The Color of Money” was the one for which Mr. Bozanich was ostensibly responsible, in his former role as “Cannabis Czar/Deputy CEO.” That is: that the only location which would be considered for a dispensary in the Toro/Summerland Plan area would be Santa Claus Lane. This was announced by him at a Board of Supervisors hearing in late 2019, before the so-called community outreach in 2020, where the CEO ignored the fact that almost everyone weighed in against the site. Two adjacent sites on Santa Claus Lane were then “compared.” To no one’s surprise, one of them “won” the license. This is a prime example of the county’s use of the cannabis licensing ordinance to preempt legally required consideration of ostensibly feasible alternative sites both in the CEQA process and under the Coastal Act.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bridging the Gap: Construction Begins on Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor
The world’s largest wildlife corridor is now under construction over one of the busiest highways in Southern California. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor, a $100-million project, will span 10 lanes of Highway 101 off Liberty Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks. “The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has already inspired a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Marilyn Mae Hocker
A long time Santa Barbara resident, Marilyn Hocker passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles, CA, where she spent the next 19 years in Los Angeles until she met her husband, Lonnie Hocker, then in the Navy, on a blind date. They soon were married in Las Vegas in 1952. The next years were dictated by the Navy, moving to Key West, FL, Tampa, FL, Charleston, SC, and to San Diego, CA.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
Santa Barbara Independent
T.C. Boyle Reading at Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Best-selling author T.C. Boyle graces us with wit once again with his new collection of short stories, I Walk Between the Raindrops, released in September 2022. Join Boyle at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a reading of the stories and conversation on the evening of Thursday, October 20.
Santa Barbara Independent
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara Catches the Bluegrass Wave, at Presidio Chapel
Adam Phillips’ adventuresome and ear-friendly Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara has, in its short life span, become something of a cherished musical institution in these parts. Multi-instrumentalist and fine singer Phillips conjures up programs built around specific themes, and arranges music for his game and gifted orchestral-plus ensemble. Rarely...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ojai Film Festival
Get your film fix at the 23rd annual Ojai Film Festival November 3-7. Featuring more than 80 films from around the world, which organizers say are chosen to uplift people, help audiences feel good about being members of the human race, or encourage them to live meaningful lives inspired by the examples of others.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Shuts Out Dos Pueblos 49-0 in Crosstown Rivalry
Crosstown rivals Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos met under a Friday night drizzle at Peabody Stadium, with the Dons lighting up the scoreboard consistently all night in a 49-0 shutout over the Chargers. Coming into the game, second-year Dos Pueblos head coach AJ Pateras said the Chargers’ defense had to...
