Cadiz, KY

wkdzradio.com

2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair

Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz

There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Robbye Ellis, 90, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 90-year-old Robbye Allen Ellis of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, October 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include. Children: Michael Dan (Ursula Littlefield) Ellis, Steven...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Thirty-Five Hams Part of 2022 Trigg County Ham Show

The Trigg County Country Ham Festival ham show featured 35 entries competing for top honors in both the 4-H and open ham classes. The ham showed was judged by Broadbent B & B Foods owner Ronnie Drennan, who said the quality of the entries this year was outstanding. Drennan noted...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities

The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

15 (A) Chili Cook Off

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Katherine Lawson, 88, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 88-year-old Katherine Scott Lawson of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, October 18, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home. Survivors include her two sons. Wayne Stokes...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Charles Nicholson, 84, of Cadiz

There will be no services at this time for 84-year-old Charles Nicholson, of Cadiz. Three grandsons and one granddaughter. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Take 1st at King & Queen of the West

It was a first-place finish Saturday for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels claimed the top prize at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. The Colonels totaled 59 points on the day to take first in the event. Stewart County and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

