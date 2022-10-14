Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival, Day 2
The 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival was certainly one of the busier weekends in recent memory. Food, fun and festivities were aplenty in downtown Cadiz and the West Cadiz Park. 2022 Trigg County Ham Festival.
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair
Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival Day 1
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival — Friday, Day 1.
Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robbye Ellis, 90, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Robbye Allen Ellis of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, October 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include. Children: Michael Dan (Ursula Littlefield) Ellis, Steven...
Thirty-Five Hams Part of 2022 Trigg County Ham Show
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival ham show featured 35 entries competing for top honors in both the 4-H and open ham classes. The ham showed was judged by Broadbent B & B Foods owner Ronnie Drennan, who said the quality of the entries this year was outstanding. Drennan noted...
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
15 (A) Chili Cook Off
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
Katherine Lawson, 88, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Katherine Scott Lawson of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, October 18, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home. Survivors include her two sons. Wayne Stokes...
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
Charles Nicholson, 84, of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 84-year-old Charles Nicholson, of Cadiz. Three grandsons and one granddaughter. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
Colonels Take 1st at King & Queen of the West
It was a first-place finish Saturday for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels claimed the top prize at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. The Colonels totaled 59 points on the day to take first in the event. Stewart County and...
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
