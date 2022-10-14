Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Delhi: Six months in jail for those bursting firecrackers on Diwali
People who let off firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali will face up to six months in jail, the city's environment minister has announced amid worsening pollution levels in the Indian capital. The government has also imposed a fine of 200 Indian rupees ($2.41; £2.15) on those caught bursting firecrackers.
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
Nigerian firm says it can't ship natural gas after flooding
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) -- A major Nigerian energy company says it cannot deliver natural gas as promised in its contracts after deadly flooding hindered its operations, raising concerns about whether
