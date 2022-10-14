Read full article on original website
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. The trade could be beneficial to both...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
WISH-TV
Colts Parris Campbell capitalizes on a healthy season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Receiver Parris Campbell made a significant impact in the Indianapolis Colts win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. “It’s been a long road, but I’m grateful for everything that I went through, and I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Campbell said. Campbell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Milestone; Can He Catch Don Shula For Most Wins?
FOXBORO — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in good spirits as he made his way to the podium in the aftermath of his team’s 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday,. For the second straight week, New England’s talented young core...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game
Athletes within the same city are often support each other. The Miami Heat and the Dolphins have done this several times and the latest display was Heat point guard Kyle Lowry at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. “I’m down here at the Dolphins-Vikings game,” Lowry said via Twitter. “You know we...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
