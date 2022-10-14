ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames

UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life

Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight preview | UFC Vegas 62

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s only taken three fights at 125 pounds to establish Grasso as a Top 5-ranked contender. There’s been no speed...
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
Alexander Volkanovski made mistake taking UFC 280 backup opportunity, says Henry Cejudo

“Be smart about what you do,” is the overarching message Henry Cejudo is hoping to get across to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champion, thinks Volkanovski’s recent agreement to serve as the UFC 280 main event backup is not intelligent for a variety of reasons. The event takes place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
