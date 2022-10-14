Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 highlights: Jonathan Martinez stuns Cub Swanson with leg kick TKO
Jonathan Martinez spoiled the bantamweight debut of Cub Swanson earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Dragon” earned the always rare leg kick TKO towards the end of the second round. LIVE! Stream...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames
UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is UFC Vegas 62 today? Schedule, main card start time for Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Alexa Grasso is ready to fight for gold. If she can take down Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62, she may end up getting her wish. UFC Vegas 62 takes place inside the UFC’s APEX Center on October 15. Grasso, joined the UFC in 2017, and is 6-3 with...
Watch: Chris Camozzi Stunningly Scores 30-Second KO Win Over Fellow UFC Veteran Bubba McDaniel At BKFC 31
Ex-UFC fighter Chris Camozzi made a successful bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 31. Camozzi KO’d his fellow UFC veteran and BKFC debutant Bubba McDaniel in Round 1. During Saturday night’s BKFC show, two UFC veterans made their debut, and the fight was over in a matter of seconds.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Demetrious Johnson Predicts Aljamain Sterling Vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Talks About Henry Cejudo’s Return
Demetrious Johnson picks his winner between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. “Mighty Mouse” thinks Henry Cejudo would have to wait if he wants to jump straight to title contention. Demetrious Johnson is no longer with the UFC but he certainly knows how to become a champion and stay as...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card, PPV price set for Oct. 29 boxing event
The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card will cost you $59.99, which is what boxing fans paid for “The Problem Child’s” last outing opposite Tyron Woodley back in late 2021. Unlike that cruiserweight rematch, “The Spider” is expected to provide a considerable test for the power-punching YouTube star.
Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, Paul Felder Headline Broadcast Team For UFC 280
The commentary team for this weekend's UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi has been set, as UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and former UFC lightweight Paul Felder will be on the call this Saturday. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn was the first to report the news of the...
MMAmania.com
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight preview | UFC Vegas 62
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s only taken three fights at 125 pounds to establish Grasso as a Top 5-ranked contender. There’s been no speed...
mmanews.com
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
UFC 282: Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira early preview and prediction
Preview and prediction for Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 282. 28 seconds. That is how close 42-year-old Glover Teixeira was from his first successful light heavyweight title defense against the inaugural RIZIN FF light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka at UFC 275. Teixiera...
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
Alexander Volkanovski made mistake taking UFC 280 backup opportunity, says Henry Cejudo
“Be smart about what you do,” is the overarching message Henry Cejudo is hoping to get across to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champion, thinks Volkanovski’s recent agreement to serve as the UFC 280 main event backup is not intelligent for a variety of reasons. The event takes place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Comments / 0