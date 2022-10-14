AAMU game moved to Arkansas-Pine Bluff stadium

(WHNT) — This weekend’s Alabama A&M (AAMU) game is changing venues.

According to a news release from AAMU Athletics, the game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16. However, it will now be at the Golden Lions’ Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The game was originally set to be played at the Dome at the Center of America in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more updates on AAMU football and other sports, visit aamusports.com .

