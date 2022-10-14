ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Lakers worried about long-term injury for 1 key offseason signing?

One player’s triumphant return to Los Angeles is hitting a pothole right out of the gate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder has suffered a finger injury, putting his status up in the air for the start of the regular season. Charania later added that there is some concern within the Lakers that Schroder could be dealing with “a long-term injury.”
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game

Athletes within the same city are often support each other. The Miami Heat and the Dolphins have done this several times and the latest display was Heat point guard Kyle Lowry at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. “I’m down here at the Dolphins-Vikings game,” Lowry said via Twitter. “You know we...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
