More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Butte standoff over, man found dead inside home
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says the armed man who barricaded himself from law enforcement for more than 30 hours in Uptown was found dead in the basement of his home. "The situation on the 500 block of W. Aluminum Street has ended. The male subject...
Drug task force warrant sparked 30-hour Butte standoff
Officers of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force reportedly had information that large quantities of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, were being sold from the residence.
Butte standoff suspect found deceased, sheriff says
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence. Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning. “I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT...
Crews to do maintenance on water main on section of Benton Ave. in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Construction crews will be doing maintenance work on a water main on Benton Avenue beginning Monday, Oct. 17, closing a section of sidewalk. The City of Helena, Local Government said via Facebook crews will be working across from the Benton Avenue Cemetery near Carroll College through Friday, Oct. 21.
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
Murder-suicide at Anaconda casino leaves 2 dead
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather said an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.
Butte standoff with armed man continues
About four hours into the standoff a woman was safely evacuated from the residence, however, a man remains inside, and the standoff continued.
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Montana Invasive Species Summit to take place in Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Invasive Species Summit takes place in Helena this month. The Montana Invasive Species Council will host the event on Oct. 25-26 at the Great Northern Hotel. The Montana Department of Agriculture released the following information:. The Montana Invasive Species Council will host the Montana...
Butte nurse steals opiates from area medical centers, sentenced to prison
A Butte nurse was sentenced to one year and one day in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for stealing opiates from area medical centers.
Helena police looking for missing person
HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
Story of Butte adds Frank Little tour to digital experiences
BUTTE, Mont. — A new digital experience is offering a comprehensive look into the rich mining history of Butte, and the latest addition dives deep into the death of a renowned labor icon. The digital experience is a tour of the murder of Frank Little, which can be viewed...
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Fantastic fall weather in store for the weekend
We've got an overall nice end to the work week in store across western Montana. Should be a great sunset, too!. A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a slight drop in temperatures to areas along and east of the divide tonight and Saturday. Both Butte and Bozeman will have daytime highs in the low 60s and overnight lows right around the freezing mark on Saturday. Elsewhere, we will be right around 70 degrees.
Butte Symphony prepares for opening night
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte Symphony Orchestra will open their 73rd season with a concert this Saturday night. The performance includes music by Brahms, Weber, Borodin and Dvorak. The concert takes place at the Mother Lode Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the...
Butte Central Maroons take two from Columbia Falls in Saturday morning action
The Butte Central Maroons came out swinging Saturday morning against the Columbia Falls Wildkats and won both sets 25-19 and 25-11 in second day action of the Blocktoberfest tournament. Waking early on a Saturday morning was no problem for the Lady Maroons as they were playing great team ball from...
