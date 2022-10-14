Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
abc7amarillo.com
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
KSAT 12
Walk through 2 million holiday lights in Marble Falls during free 44-day holiday celebration
MARBLE FALLS, Texas – Marble Falls’ annual Walkway of Lights is a 44-day holiday celebration where guests can walk through more than two million lights at a lakeside park. “We are so excited for the upcoming season full of holiday magic,” said Mike Hodge, City Manager of Marble Falls.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
Family decorates their house for Halloween with a funny new skeleton scene every day in October
Skeletons playing Twister, why not?
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza, & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of...
San Antonio Current
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Wet weather, chilly temps to start the work week
Widespread rain is expected through midday with cooler temperatures here for the next few days. (40s in Austin?! It's happening this week!) --Kristen Currie
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Romantic Spots for Couples in San Antonio
San Antonio has a reputation for romance, and we’re here to uphold it. Whether it’s the sparkling river, indulgent spas or decadent restaurants, downtown San Antonio has all the makings of a perfect romantic getaway with so many things for couples to do. Here are our top 10 romantic spots in San Antonio.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
trinitonian.com
Restaurant review: La Tuna Icehouse & Grill
On the first Thursday of every month, La Tuna Icehouse & Grill hosts a karaoke night from 7-10 p.m. Walking into the establishment on October’s karaoke night, I got to hear patrons performing at the bar. When one thinks of karaoke, the first thing that might come to mind...
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
