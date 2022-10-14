ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
San Antonio Current

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry

A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Romantic Spots for Couples in San Antonio

San Antonio has a reputation for romance, and we’re here to uphold it. Whether it’s the sparkling river, indulgent spas or decadent restaurants, downtown San Antonio has all the makings of a perfect romantic getaway with so many things for couples to do. Here are our top 10 romantic spots in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
trinitonian.com

Restaurant review: La Tuna Icehouse & Grill

On the first Thursday of every month, La Tuna Icehouse & Grill hosts a karaoke night from 7-10 p.m. Walking into the establishment on October’s karaoke night, I got to hear patrons performing at the bar. When one thinks of karaoke, the first thing that might come to mind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

