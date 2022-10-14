Read full article on original website
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
freightwaves.com
Railroad executives want to eliminate conductors — and exhausted rail workers are terrified
It was 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, when rail conductor Brian Raleigh got the call from Norfolk Southern that he would need to come into work. Raleigh, who joined Norfolk Southern in 2004, drove to the railyard in Decatur, Illinois. He started setting up rail cars hauling soybeans, corn, chemicals and other commodities from the rural town. But he didn’t feel so good — just a cold, he figured.
travelnoire.com
Passenger Sneaks On To Delta Flight At ATL Airport
Last week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport a passenger snuck onto a Delta plane without a ticket. Another passenger who wished to not be identified said the plane was about to take off. Then TSA agents and police came to take the man off the plane. What happened:
Jalopnik
Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees
Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
elliott.org
The ultimate passenger guide to Lyft, Uber and ridesharing
It’s no exaggeration that Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing companies have completely rewritten the rules of ground transportation. Ridesharing isn’t like renting a car or even hailing a cab. It has its own peculiarities (your driver gets to rate you), pitfalls (like the vomit scam and surge pricing) and perks (you could save money).
NBC News
Nationwide traffic jams return as workers commute back to the office
In the wake of peak-Covid lockdowns, highways across the country are slammed again by stand-still traffic. From new peak traffic times to mounting congestion in the suburbs to a shift in how people are commuting, NBC News’ Maggie Vespa explains how traffic has changed as workers return to the office.Oct. 16, 2022.
What It Would Take to Avoid a Rail Strike This Holiday Season
It’s the second time since July that there’s an impending U.S. rail strike, as workers continue to express concern over their existing labor contract.
President Biden’s Portland visit will cause traffic jams, transit delays: Here’s when, where
President Joe Biden’s visit to Portland will delay trains and buses and tie up freeways, roads around Portland International Airport and streets in Southeast and Northeast Portland and downtown late Friday afternoon to early Saturday afternoon. Police will post real-time updates on their Twitter page. Here’s what you can...
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
frommers.com
You Can Hire Someone to Escort You Through Airport Terminals with SkySquad
A little over a decade ago, Julie Mesnick was trying to wrangle her rambunctious 3-year-old at the airport when she had a realization that many of us in the same situation have had: Air travel with a toddler is utter and complete hell. That was part one of her revelation....
WJLA
W&OD Trail in Loudoun Co. closed till Oct. 21 for electric project; detour delayed
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The popular Washington & Old Dominion Trail that runs through Northern Virginia and into D.C. will have a four-mile closure in Loudoun County starting Monday. The trail will be closed between Loudoun County Parkway and Claiborne Parkway starting on Oct. 17 through Oct. 21....
Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers (Oct. 11)
Oct 11 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 11 story has been corrected to remove para 7 and 8 referencing a driver-led campaign against Uber as the information was dated) Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation
WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
DC Bans Right Turns at Red Lights: Will Other Cities Follow?
In the effort to reduce traffic fatalities, the District of Columbia recently passed legislation to ban cars from making right turns at red lights. The post DC Bans Right Turns at Red Lights: Will Other Cities Follow? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
