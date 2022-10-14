ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Railroad executives want to eliminate conductors — and exhausted rail workers are terrified

It was 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, when rail conductor Brian Raleigh got the call from Norfolk Southern that he would need to come into work. Raleigh, who joined Norfolk Southern in 2004, drove to the railyard in Decatur, Illinois. He started setting up rail cars hauling soybeans, corn, chemicals and other commodities from the rural town. But he didn’t feel so good — just a cold, he figured.
DECATUR, IL
travelnoire.com

Passenger Sneaks On To Delta Flight At ATL Airport

Last week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport a passenger snuck onto a Delta plane without a ticket. Another passenger who wished to not be identified said the plane was about to take off. Then TSA agents and police came to take the man off the plane. What happened:
ATLANTA, GA
Jalopnik

Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees

Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
TRAFFIC
elliott.org

The ultimate passenger guide to Lyft, Uber and ridesharing

It’s no exaggeration that Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing companies have completely rewritten the rules of ground transportation. Ridesharing isn’t like renting a car or even hailing a cab. It has its own peculiarities (your driver gets to rate you), pitfalls (like the vomit scam and surge pricing) and perks (you could save money).
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Nationwide traffic jams return as workers commute back to the office

In the wake of peak-Covid lockdowns, highways across the country are slammed again by stand-still traffic. From new peak traffic times to mounting congestion in the suburbs to a shift in how people are commuting, NBC News’ Maggie Vespa explains how traffic has changed as workers return to the office.Oct. 16, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers (Oct. 11)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 11 story has been corrected to remove para 7 and 8 referencing a driver-led campaign against Uber as the information was dated) Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request.
TRAFFIC
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation

WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy