Midland, TX

Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry

By Mike Mahoney
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days.

“We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has been a wonderful place where they take care of their homeless. They take care of their elderly and their children, and everyone we serve,” said Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Executive Director Nancy Ivy.

Ivy wasn’t happy that a plumbing problem closed her charity for a week, but the Midland community has already lifted her spirits. West Texans were quick to open their wallets when they learned about the pipes that needed to be replaced, and Randy’s Rooter & Plumbing also gave them a steep discount so work could start immediately.

“The Lord sent Randy’s Rooter & Plumbing to come in and do it as fast as they can. They have been here nonstop,” said Ivy.

And as of now, the plumbing repairs are ahead of schedule. The soup kitchen was hoping to be up and running by next Thursday but that could happen even sooner.

In the meantime, Ivy is praying that the community continues its generosity so the soup kitchen doesn’t have to take away from money budgeted towards their mission of feeding the hungry.

“We thank the Lord that we did raise half of it already. We praise God. God has always come through for us. And we’re just asking the community if they’d give us the other half,” said Ivy.

If you’d like to contribute to the plumbing solution, you can bring a check to the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry or donate online by clicking here .

