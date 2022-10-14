ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst time of day to use a cash machine to get your money stolen – the 3 signs to look out for on a dodgy ATM

By Tatiana Louder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE conditions that put you most at risk for ATM fraud and theft have been revealed.

ATM users should be on the lookout for these sly cash machine scams that can be hard to detect and make it easy for thieves to steal all the information they need to take your money.

Fraud has been rising in the form of deep insert skimmers, which use cameras and devices thinner than a dime to catch card information and PIN numbers Credit: Getty
To prevent this, KrebsOnSecurity has recommended using bank ATMs instead of standalone ones and opting for the weekdays instead of the weekend Credit: Getty

Fraudsters are using ATMs to steal card information from innocent bank customers, according to KrebsOnSecurity.

It can happen to anybody at any time, but the security institution said that New York City is a particularly vulnerable place to what's called deep insert skimmers.

Deep insert skimmers are devices that thieves place into the ATM and are used in tandem with tiny cameras to steal the personal identification number (PIN) of a bank customer.

It isn't transactions or chip-card data that these skimming thieves are after, but the cardholder data from the magnetic stripe on the back of American debit cards in addition to the PIN.

Some of the stealthiest skimming devices are as small as "half the height of a U.S. dime," according to KrebsOnSecurity.

They easily fit into the ATM and are commonly missed by most people because they do not disrupt the insertion and return of debit cards.

NCR, a manufacturer of cash machines, pulled several skimmers out of their NCR SelfServ 84 Walk-Up.

The company released a report in January about its findings on skimmers.

As a part of their report, they found that entire fake ATM side panels complete with nefarious cameras and information-stealing devices had been successfully slipped over real panels by the thieves.

The placement of the tiny cameras over the PIN pad ensures that fraudsters can catch the secret number and steal funds.

NCR, other manufacturers, and financial institutions are using mechanisms called insert kits to prevent this increasingly common kind of fraud.

Insert kits physically prevent the insertion of an insert skimmer.

Smart detection kits are also being tested, and they add a camera to the inside of the card reader to monitor for faulty behavior.

Image recognition software has also been introduced to the smart detect kit to track unauthorized changes to the inside of the card reader.

More tap technology is being included in ATMs as a result of the rise in fraud.

While KrebsOnSecurity asserts that "you probably have a better chance of getting physically mugged after withdrawing cash than you do encountering a skimmer in real life," they still offered a few pointers to prevent the all-too-easy scam.

1. Avoid Standalone Machines

KrebsOnSecurity recommends bank customers avoid low-lit cash machines that look off. Machines that stand by themselves are much more likely to have been tampered with.

2. Bank Machines Are Best

"When possible, stick to ATMs that are physically installed at a bank," KrebsOnSecurity says on their site.

3. Avoid Weekend Withdrawals

Many thieves install skimming devices on weekends when the banks are closed or have limited hours.

Because most banks don't allow for Sunday access, it gives the criminal more time to plan out fraudulent activity.

4. Use Your Hands

While it may seem like a pointless, paranoid gesture, simply covering the PIN pad with your hand while entering those four precious numbers could rescue a customer from a lot of financial damage.

KrebsOnSecurity found that, in footage obtained in 2012, hours worth of customers waltzed right up to the ATM and entered their information all on video unbeknownst to them, and none bothered to easily cover up the crucial information with their hand.

"Shockingly, few people bother to take this simple, effective step," the they said.

