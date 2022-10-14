ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment

By Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18G1pq_0iZdoLgG00

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week.

The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her.

“She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,” the woman said.

According to police, it happened on Jan. 24 near a North Side condo stairwell. The woman alleges Kolalou knocked her hard to the ground for no reason.

“She got on top of me, she put her hand over my nose, squeezed it shut,” the woman said. “Put her other hand over my mouth. Closed it shut. Tried to kill me.”

The woman, who’s asthmatic, had taken a breath from her inhaler before the alleged assault. She claims Kolalou tried to jam the inhaler into her mouth.

Court: Eviction notice issued prior to dismemberment of North Side boarding house owner

“I had one breath left and I bit what I thought was her hand. What I ended up biting was her finger,” the woman said. “(Officers) tried to get her up off the floor, tried to take her away. Which they eventually did. Taking her to a psychiatric hospital.”

She was found not guilty during a summer trial.

“And since I wasn’t dead, I guess I don’t count!” the woman said.

Kolalou is accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner, Frances Walker, 69. Walker’s remains were found in the freezer of their boarding house, located in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNSVX_0iZdoLgG00
Courtesy Walker family

Her remains were found Monday evening and the gruesome discovery has shaken her neighborhood and church community.

Kolalou has an extensive criminal background with multiple arrests dating back to 2012. She was ordered to be held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 20

Jeep Girl All American
2d ago

Who was the judge at the trial that found her not guilty of attempted murder last summer? They let her go! The family of the murdered landlord should SUE!!

Reply(2)
14
BurrGump
2d ago

Mental Awareness!!!But They like to blame it on weapons and not the individual that already had multiple red flags. Wake up people!!

Reply
11
Sandy Haney
2d ago

and the officials think no bail will make it better for everyone. malakie! it makes it easier for the criminals to get back out on the streets to continue their crimes.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Spike in CTA crime: ‘At a level not seen in years’

CHICAGO — CTA crime is at a level not seen in years, with over 80 cases reported in the month of September, according to police data. A 60-year-old man was shot on board a red line station Saturday morning and police are now investigating it as a homicide investigation. According to reports, crime on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Suspect arrested in missing Illinois landlord's murder

CHICAGO (WICS) — A woman has been arrested on murder charges after a missing Illinois landlord's remains were found inside a freezer. The investigation started Monday night at a Chicago boarding house when officers conducted a welfare check after a tenant had reported their landlord missing. While police were...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head

CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park

AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy