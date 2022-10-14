‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week.

The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her.

“She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,” the woman said.

According to police, it happened on Jan. 24 near a North Side condo stairwell. The woman alleges Kolalou knocked her hard to the ground for no reason.

“She got on top of me, she put her hand over my nose, squeezed it shut,” the woman said. “Put her other hand over my mouth. Closed it shut. Tried to kill me.”

The woman, who’s asthmatic, had taken a breath from her inhaler before the alleged assault. She claims Kolalou tried to jam the inhaler into her mouth.

“I had one breath left and I bit what I thought was her hand. What I ended up biting was her finger,” the woman said. “(Officers) tried to get her up off the floor, tried to take her away. Which they eventually did. Taking her to a psychiatric hospital.”

She was found not guilty during a summer trial.

“And since I wasn’t dead, I guess I don’t count!” the woman said.

Kolalou is accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner, Frances Walker, 69. Walker’s remains were found in the freezer of their boarding house, located in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw.

Courtesy Walker family

Her remains were found Monday evening and the gruesome discovery has shaken her neighborhood and church community.

Kolalou has an extensive criminal background with multiple arrests dating back to 2012. She was ordered to be held without bail.

