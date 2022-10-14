Read full article on original website
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
Liz Truss in fresh peril as senior Tory MPs round on her over economy
Liz Truss’ leadership was in fresh peril on Wednesday with calls growing among senior Conservatives to reverse more proposed tax cuts and MPs accusing her of “trashing” Conservative values. As the cost of government borrowing soared further, Truss used her second PMQs appearance to “absolutely” rule out...
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
Electing a new leader would be risky – but these are desperate times for the Tories | Simon Jenkins
Getting rid of Truss may be the only way for Conservative MPs to save their skins, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt
A Government minister insisted Liz Truss was “not under a desk” hiding from MPs after the Prime Minister was urged to quit.Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Penny Mordaunt deputised for Ms Truss to respond to an urgent question on the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint a new Chancellor.Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “With apologies to the Leader of the Opposition and the House, the PM is detained on urgent business… and I’m afraid you’ll have to make do with me.”Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer mocked Ms Truss as he said: “The...
'Shelf-life of a lettuce': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has had the shortest of political honeymoons since taking over from Boris Johnson. Taking out the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week in control of events before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.
Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan
Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.Amid warnings of “difficult decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that...
UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks
When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent.But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury -– least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister’s libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.Now Truss faces a mutiny inside the governing Conservative Party that leaves her leadership hanging by a thread.Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon fumed on Sunday that the last few weeks had brought “one horror story...
Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister if she is ousted?
After a disastrous U-turn on the mini-Budget and the market turmoil, Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership just weeks after getting into office.Speculation is flying high on who could be the next prime minister if Truss is forced out as Conservative Party leader.Rishi Sunak remains the bookmaker’s favourite, followed by Penny Mordaunt, because of their vow to control inflation.Defence secretary Ben Wallace and current chancellor Jeremy Hunt are other possible contenders, while the chances of Boris Johnson getting back into Downing Street are still low.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden calls Liz Truss's mini-Budget 'a mistake'Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence during urgent questionsStarmer attacks Truss for dodging Commons questions: ‘The lady’s not for turning up’
From leadership flop to chancellor: the surprising return of Jeremy Hunt
Analysis: Ex-foreign secretary once seen as yesterday’s man is now in best position to influence prime minister
Truss premiership ‘hanging by thread’ after Kwarteng sacking and latest U-turn
Liz Truss is desperately clinging to her premiership after she sacked her chancellor and ripped up the mini-budget but failed to calm the financial markets or furious Conservative MPs. In a humiliating reversal, the prime minister backed down on plans to scrap an £18bn rise in corporation tax and replaced...
Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’
The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
Jeremy Hunt says mistakes made and taxes set to rise as Bank warns of ‘strong response’ to inflation – UK politics live
Chancellor says ‘difficult decisions’ ahead with some departments needing to find savings and some taxes set to rise
Tobias Ellwood has Tory whip restored after being suspended in July
Chair of Commons defence committee had whip withdrawn for failing to turn up for a confidence vote
If things don’t change - and lightning fast - the day will come for the grown-ups in the Tory party to take charge...
THE day after Tory MPs ousted Boris Johnson from Downing Street, this newspaper asked on its front page: ‘What the hell have they done?’. Never has this despairing question seemed more prescient and more relevant than it is this morning. For months the Mail had argued that getting rid...
A warning to Truss and Hunt: people see the chaos and unfairness – and they won’t accept it | Jeremy Corbyn
Activists and unions don’t want Tory austerity, or the opposition’s bland alternative, says former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Here’s my plan for growth, Liz Truss: rejoin the EU and let its citizens work here
First the dynamic duo, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, were going to “hit the ground running”; then they claimed they hadn’t prepared the ground they were going to hit. What their marriage of culpable ignorance and arrogance in fact achieved was something greeted with astonishment not only by them, but worldwide: they hit the pound running.
