Tractor-trailer crash leads to fuel spill

Fuel began spilling out onto Interstate 93 early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed and punctured its tank, according to officials

State police troopers responded to the early morning crash on I-93 north in Boston around 1:15 a.m. and found the spill caused by the 2022 Freightliner, according to a statement.

Boston firefighters and MassDOT officials responded to clean the spill, using 80 bags of sand and a sander truck, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, a 42-year-old Weymouth man, had lost control at a curve and struck the median, according to officials.

Police said he had no apparent injuries and it’s unclear what led him to lose control.

The road was closed until close to 4 a.m. with northbound traffic diverted onto Frontage Road, according to the statement.