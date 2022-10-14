ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Black Business Expo returns to Muscle Shoals

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QE7V_0iZdnHBZ00

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The sixth annual Shoals Black Business Expo will be held the North Alabama State Fairground in Muscle Shoals on October 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Shoals Black Business Expo is a nonprofit event that invites all local business owners the opportunity to come together, sell their products, and network within the community.

Franklin County teachers take flight to learn about aviation

Founder Recrissha Doxie told News 19 that it can be very difficult to build a business and that this event is one of the quickest ways to meet people in the community.

“I just want to break a gap with the community and bring us all together, and not be a part of the problem, but be a part of the solution,” Doxie said.

The event was organized in part by the University of North Alabama College of Business and Technology.

For more information about the expo, you can go to their website here . You can also find the event on their Facebook page here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Madison City BOE celebrates 25 years

On Oct. 16, 1997, the Madison City Board of Education was formed, and on this anniversary, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the parents and local leaders who worked to form the school district 25 years ago hoped to provide local children with the best possible education. He said that mission continues to this day.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

SSG Brown accepts house from Helping a Hero, Breland Homes

MADISON – A local veteran’s family has a new place to call home. A “Welcome Home Ceremony” honored Staff Sergeant or SSG Michael Brown and revealed his new home in the Crossings at River Landing community. Brown served and sacrificed in the U.S. Army. Brown, his...
MADISON, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating. The holiday can be very difficult for those with...
FLORENCE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence Police looking for help identifying man

Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field. The game was played in one direction on the home field of the...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
TANNER, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy