Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
KLTV
Food, rides and Big Tex! Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -The State Fair of Texas is underway and with the fair comes new and old traditions for families and friends. News 12 met up with some families on why they came to the State Fair of Texas. “So we have little carnivals in New York and I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas Features ‘Mavs Vault' for Fans and Visitors
HomThe Dallas Mavericks are host to an exhibit at the Hall of State this year, titled “MAVS VAULT." The exhibit highlights the history of the Dallas Mavs which features interactive experiences, never-before-seen historical artifacts, and more. Admission into the exhibit is free with paid entry to the State Fair...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
WFAA
Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way
According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Veterans Day Parade 2022
NBC 5 and the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation would like you to come out and celebrate this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”. This Veteran’s Day event...
landonhomes.com
Tour Our Model Homes in Lexington Frisco
We have two model homes open for tours in the Symmetry series of Lexington Frisco TX new homes. Our Symmetry D373 model at 10606 Tall Timbers, Frisco, TX 75035 is a two story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This spacious home is 2,089 square feet and has a 2-car garage. The first floor main bedroom suite features a well-appointed en suite bath and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom on the first floor is next to another full bath. Access to the back yard is through the convenient back door in the kitchen, which overlooks the covered patio and back yard. First-floor interior options include built-in cabinets in the open-concept dining area. Second floor options include a built-in desk in the game room. This floor plan starts at $592,990.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
apr.org
Dallas follows Alabama’s lead on hiring less qualified teachers
The Dallas, Texas school system is the latest to allow teachers without certifications. The move follows Alabama administrators who hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Other states are doing likewise, Oklahoma has an "adjunct" program allows schools to hire applicants without teacher training. In Florida, military veterans without a bachelor's degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing tradeoffs: Is it better to hire uncertified candidates, even if they aren't fully prepared, or instruct children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states found roughly 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% were teaching out of field, which means, for example, they may be certified to teach high school English but assigned to a middle school math class.
A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
It’s Party Time in Duncanville
It’s party time in Duncanville with several exciting parties and special events on the Duncanville Chamber’s calendar for the next few weeks. The fun starts with the first “Rockin’ & Rollin in Duncanville Casino/Concert Night” this weekend. The event, sponsored by Frost, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 N. Main Street in Duncanville.
wbap.com
A Better Way to Handle Road Rage
DALLAS MORNING NEWS – (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police now report 17 road-rage related homicides since just 2021. With road rage becoming more common and dangerous across North Texas and nationwide, University of Texas psychology professor Art Markman weighs in on the best ways to stay away from trouble if it finds you while on roadways.
dallasexpress.com
Local Activists: Creuzot Not Taking Violence Against Black Women Seriously
Local Dallas activists have alleged that District Attorney John Creuzot has failed to investigate and prosecute domestic violence and sex crimes against black women. Representatives from Dallas Justice Now claim that by ambitiously “tackling the root causes of institutionalized racism in our city, we can remedy the injustices we see on a day-to-day basis, like police brutality and access to quality education.” They assert that under Creuzot, domestic violence “is often overlooked and under-prosecuted.”
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
Comments / 0