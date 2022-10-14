ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics

Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
BOSTON, MA
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball

Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed

After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama

Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RUMOR: Patrick Kane trade scenario draws awfully close comparison to earlier blockbuster move

Expect to hear the name of Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane more and more as the 2022-23 NHL season progresses into the 2023 NHL trade deadline next March. Seeing Kane play in a different uniform would take some time for hockey fans to get used to just as they had last season when long-time […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Kane trade scenario draws awfully close comparison to earlier blockbuster move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Before Bulls and Celtics, it’s Turks and Caicos for Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro

Ahead of road trips that count for real, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made sure to get some bonding in during this week-long break before the Miami Heat’s Wednesday night season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “I mean, Jimmy always takes it to another level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said with a smile after Saturday’s practice, “two days and takes a flight like anywhere.” So ...
MIAMI, FL
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed

The Denver Nuggets are set to open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Jazz, and it appears they’ll have their two superstars in the lineup. According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be available to play in the season opener. Jokic had played in […] The post Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
