DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is in the process of shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO