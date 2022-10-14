ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Comments / 6

Related
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is in the process of shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up

SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis surveys damage in Flagler County from Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Flagler County on Sunday and examined damage from Hurricane Ian. Some of the county's leaders, including Mayor Suzy Johnston and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave an update on the damage assessment. "The residential damages were more than $10.6 million:...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy