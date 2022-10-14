Read full article on original website
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is in the process of shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Airboat owner gets results in flooded Osteen neighborhoods in Ian’s wake
OSTEEN, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought some of the worst flooding on record to Central Florida but it also brought out the best in our community. When the rain finally stopped falling, Brian Alexander hitched his airboat to his pick-up truck and headed towards the back roads of Osteen to help.
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up
SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
Gov. Ron DeSantis surveys damage in Flagler County from Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Flagler County on Sunday and examined damage from Hurricane Ian. Some of the county's leaders, including Mayor Suzy Johnston and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave an update on the damage assessment. "The residential damages were more than $10.6 million:...
