Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
WR Marquise Brown injured late in 4th quarter vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have a quick turnaround after their Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. They will play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. They will get back receiver DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game suspension but they might be without receiver Marquise Brown. Brown was injured in the...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: How should Seahawks handle possible Geno Smith extension?
One of the best feel-good stories in the NFL this season has been the play of Geno Smith as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. After serving as a backup for the last seven years, Smith re-signed with the Seahawks and has started all five of their games this year. And so far, he’s been stellar.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 6 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks return home to face division rival Arizona.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Week 6 preview and prediction
The Seahawks are back home following consecutive road games. Now they will host one of their great thorns in their side in the Cardinals. Arizona seems to have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Seattle. Lumen Field is well regarded as one of the NFL’s most challenging environments for road teams, but no one has told the Cards. Since the stadium opened in 2002, they have nine victories – the most of any opponent in the history of this venue.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Fall to Seattle Seahawks 19-9
There was optimism for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but the Seattle Seahawks put a stop to those hopes. There’s more than enough blame to go around for an Arizona squad now with a 2-4 record. First Half: Seahawks lead 9-3 over Cardinals. The first half still left...
How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks for the first of two games within four weeks Sunday afternoon on the road. Both teams enter Week 6 at 2-3 and lost their Week 5 game. The Cardinals have struggled offensively early in games, failing to score in the first quarter in...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Mariners missed opportunities vs Astros both painful and confidence-inspiring
This is not a story about silver linings or optimism about the overall direction of where the franchise is headed. That will come, but it would be a disservice to Mariners fans and disrespectful to this team to go down the road of moral victories. This is about the here and now and what’s at stake this weekend as Seattle returns home for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners swept in ALDS after Peña HR lifts Astros to win in marathon
The Mariners went kicking and screaming, but the return of playoff baseball to Seattle after a 21-year drought has officially ended. Seattle went 18 innings – you read that right, enough for an entire doubleheader – in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, but Houston rookie Jeremy Peña dashed their dreams of a second postseason game this year at T-Mobile Park with a solo homer that lifted the Astros to a 1-0 victory and series sweep (box score).
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals offense lackluster in loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals did not score an offensive touchdown in the 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The offensive performance was the worst of the year for an Arizona team that saw star wideout Hollywood Brown go down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyler...
Kickoff for Cardinals' game vs. Seahawks remains unchanged
The Arizona Cardinals arrived in Seattle with a little uncertainty. Kickoff for their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Arizona time but could be delayed almost 90 minutes, depending on the playoff series in Major League Baseball between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
