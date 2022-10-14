The Seahawks are back home following consecutive road games. Now they will host one of their great thorns in their side in the Cardinals. Arizona seems to have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Seattle. Lumen Field is well regarded as one of the NFL’s most challenging environments for road teams, but no one has told the Cards. Since the stadium opened in 2002, they have nine victories – the most of any opponent in the history of this venue.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO