Seattle, WA

numberfire.com

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: How should Seahawks handle possible Geno Smith extension?

One of the best feel-good stories in the NFL this season has been the play of Geno Smith as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. After serving as a backup for the last seven years, Smith re-signed with the Seahawks and has started all five of their games this year. And so far, he’s been stellar.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 6 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks return home to face division rival Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Week 6 preview and prediction

The Seahawks are back home following consecutive road games. Now they will host one of their great thorns in their side in the Cardinals. Arizona seems to have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Seattle. Lumen Field is well regarded as one of the NFL’s most challenging environments for road teams, but no one has told the Cards. Since the stadium opened in 2002, they have nine victories – the most of any opponent in the history of this venue.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Fall to Seattle Seahawks 19-9

There was optimism for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but the Seattle Seahawks put a stop to those hopes. There’s more than enough blame to go around for an Arizona squad now with a 2-4 record. First Half: Seahawks lead 9-3 over Cardinals. The first half still left...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Mariners missed opportunities vs Astros both painful and confidence-inspiring

This is not a story about silver linings or optimism about the overall direction of where the franchise is headed. That will come, but it would be a disservice to Mariners fans and disrespectful to this team to go down the road of moral victories. This is about the here and now and what’s at stake this weekend as Seattle returns home for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners swept in ALDS after Peña HR lifts Astros to win in marathon

The Mariners went kicking and screaming, but the return of playoff baseball to Seattle after a 21-year drought has officially ended. Seattle went 18 innings – you read that right, enough for an entire doubleheader – in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, but Houston rookie Jeremy Peña dashed their dreams of a second postseason game this year at T-Mobile Park with a solo homer that lifted the Astros to a 1-0 victory and series sweep (box score).
SEATTLE, WA

