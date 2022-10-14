ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRC

Fentanyl Overdose Alert: Health agencies focus on Narcan use, harm reduction

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Public health providers are asking all of us to continue to be alert after a recent rise in overdose deaths in our community. Several health agencies put out that alert to let the community know when overdose deaths soar, their focus is on the use of Narcan and other intervention methods for a model to save lives known as harm reduction.
NEWTOWN, OH
WKRC

BLINK 2022: Light brings us together

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient

DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Sister City Mural: BLINK mural, projection represents Ukraine's strength, beauty

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The celebration of art, light and music has been dazzling hundreds of thousands of people from Findlay Market to Northern Kentucky. BLINK has also become a way to show support for the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Cincinnati's sister city has been on the front lines of the war against Russia. On the side of the Dunlap Cafe, a mural and projection show are spreading love and support halfway around the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured after Chester Township crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Chester Township. Police say the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. Sunday after Devin Jones' car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. The car then traveled off the roadway and hit a guardrail on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former delivery driver sentenced for series of armed robberies

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A serial armed robber and former delivery man was sentenced for seven aggravated robberies Thursday. A judge gave Da'Sean McCleskey, 22, nine to 10.5 years in prison. From December 21, 2021 to January 19, 2022, McCleskey held up clerks at gas stations in Franklin, Moraine,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

Mercy Education Conference in at Freedom Center teaches how to fight racism

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Educators from around the world are in Cincinnati this week to learn how to better fight racism in their communities. The Mercy Education Conference is being held at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center for Mercy school educators across the globe, including local schools: Mercy Montessori and Mercy McCauley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH

