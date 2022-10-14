Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
WKRC
Grippo's recalls some of its chips due to 'cleaning issues' at the plant
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Grippo's is recalling some of its potato chiops. The Colerain Township company is voluntarily recalling 24-count snack packs of its bar-b-q flavored chips. The packages have a use by date of january 16, 2023. The product codes fall between:. 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35...
WKRC
Fentanyl Overdose Alert: Health agencies focus on Narcan use, harm reduction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Public health providers are asking all of us to continue to be alert after a recent rise in overdose deaths in our community. Several health agencies put out that alert to let the community know when overdose deaths soar, their focus is on the use of Narcan and other intervention methods for a model to save lives known as harm reduction.
WKRC
BLINK 2022: Light brings us together
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
WKRC
Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
WKRC
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
WKRC
Car show raises money to build park in honor of ODNR officer who died during rescue
WAYNSEVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community is honoring the memory of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. A car show at Caesar Creek State Park will raise money to build the Jason Lagore Memorial Dog Park. Lagore died in February of...
WKRC
Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
WKRC
Gurpreet Singh Trial: Singh's former mistress testifies about relationship
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The man on trial for killing his wife and in-laws in 2019 watched his former mistress take the stand Friday. The jury also heard the 911 call from the night of the murders. That 911 call lasts 11 minutes in total. Most of it was unintelligible,...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
WKRC
Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
WKRC
Sister City Mural: BLINK mural, projection represents Ukraine's strength, beauty
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The celebration of art, light and music has been dazzling hundreds of thousands of people from Findlay Market to Northern Kentucky. BLINK has also become a way to show support for the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Cincinnati's sister city has been on the front lines of the war against Russia. On the side of the Dunlap Cafe, a mural and projection show are spreading love and support halfway around the world.
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured after Chester Township crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Chester Township. Police say the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. Sunday after Devin Jones' car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. The car then traveled off the roadway and hit a guardrail on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road.
WKRC
Safety and fun are topics at Cincinnati Fire Department open houses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department held open houses at five of its fire houses Saturday. The open houses were part of 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The main goal is to teach people fire safety. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape". People could also take...
WKRC
Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
WKRC
Firefighters rescue at least 6 people trapped in burning Newport apartment
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - At least six people, including children, had to be rescued from a Newport apartment building after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. The fire was reported a little after 2:30 a.m. Monday on West Sixth Street near Isabella Street. Initial reports were...
WKRC
Former delivery driver sentenced for series of armed robberies
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A serial armed robber and former delivery man was sentenced for seven aggravated robberies Thursday. A judge gave Da'Sean McCleskey, 22, nine to 10.5 years in prison. From December 21, 2021 to January 19, 2022, McCleskey held up clerks at gas stations in Franklin, Moraine,...
WKRC
Mercy Education Conference in at Freedom Center teaches how to fight racism
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Educators from around the world are in Cincinnati this week to learn how to better fight racism in their communities. The Mercy Education Conference is being held at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center for Mercy school educators across the globe, including local schools: Mercy Montessori and Mercy McCauley.
WKRC
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
