La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
Burn Pits 360's 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a show of support not only for the organization, but also for a 7-year-old cancer survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor's large group of supporters refer to themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a strong line of military men including his father, Lee Galloway who is a CCPD officer.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
5th annual Flour Fest makes a grand comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Flour Fest kicked off today in Flour Bluff. The event is a community festival held to support local businesses in the community. The Flour fest was placed on hold due to the pandemic, like many other festivals around the city. Saturday, October...
Several schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m.
Museum of Science and History holds S.T.E.M day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spook-tacular event happened at The Museum of Science and History that focuses specifically on S.T.E.M which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities. Some of those included making lava lamps,...
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
61st Annual Jazz Festival comes to an end after successful weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last day has come to enjoy the sights and sounds at the 61st Annual Jazz Festival held at Heritage Park. One performer this year hit the stage for the very first time. Jadon Roberts with the Texas A&M Kingsville jazz band told 3NEWS what inspired him to grow his love for music.
Motorcycle safety front and center after fatal accident, with 'Rock and Ride' in town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You could be seeing a lot more bikers on the roads this weekend. That's because of the 'Rock and Ride 2022' motorcycle event happening this weekend. A local father is sharing his son's story to warn drivers to please take an extra second to look out for motorcycles this weekend.
Former President Trump to speak in Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will hold an event in Corpus Christi this weekend, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales' office confirmed to 3NEWS Monday morning. Details are not available at this time. This is a developing story, stay with 3NEWS for updates.
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
glasstire.com
2022 Rockport Film Festival Announces Schedule; Festival will be Held in New Building
The 16th annual Rockport Film Festival, a joint venture of the Rockport Center for the Arts and the Rotary Club of Rockport, will be held November 10–13 at the new Rockport Conference Center (ROCC). This is the inaugural event for the ROCC, a highlight of the brand-new $12.5 million Rockport Center for the Arts complex. This campus will serve as a replacement for a facility that was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Glasstire covered the progress of the campus project last month.
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
