ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Burn Pits 360's 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a show of support not only for the organization, but also for a 7-year-old cancer survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor's large group of supporters refer to themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a strong line of military men including his father, Lee Galloway who is a CCPD officer.
ROBSTOWN, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

5th annual Flour Fest makes a grand comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Flour Fest kicked off today in Flour Bluff. The event is a community festival held to support local businesses in the community. The Flour fest was placed on hold due to the pandemic, like many other festivals around the city. Saturday, October...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Several schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Museum of Science and History holds S.T.E.M day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spook-tacular event happened at The Museum of Science and History that focuses specifically on S.T.E.M which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities. Some of those included making lava lamps,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
glasstire.com

2022 Rockport Film Festival Announces Schedule; Festival will be Held in New Building

The 16th annual Rockport Film Festival, a joint venture of the Rockport Center for the Arts and the Rotary Club of Rockport, will be held November 10–13 at the new Rockport Conference Center (ROCC). This is the inaugural event for the ROCC, a highlight of the brand-new $12.5 million Rockport Center for the Arts complex. This campus will serve as a replacement for a facility that was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Glasstire covered the progress of the campus project last month.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy