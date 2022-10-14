ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

1 displaced after crews contain apartment building fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple pets die after apartment fire in Oakland; 6 residents displaced

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — “Several” pets died after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) announced on Twitter. Six residents of the building were also displaced, and one OFD firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The fire happened at an apartment building at 339 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Support grows for street closure in S.F. Tenderloin for kids' recreation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Each weekend in San Francisco for the past six months a different street has been closed to traffic to allow residents to come out and play. It's a program called "Sunday Streets" and it has been wildly popular. Now, some are proposing the idea as a permanent way to help out one the city's most downtrodden neighborhoods.  "You know, it's a rough place and a lot of people can't take it, mentally," said Lewis Murphy, a crossing guard with the city's "Safe Passage" program. He sees the problem every time he works a shift helping people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood

An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Daily Californian

Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

No One Injured Following Vintage Biplane Crash at Petaluma Airport

The pilot of a vintage biplane escaped injury Saturday afternoon after crashing near a runway upon landing at Petaluma Municipal Airport. Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Hoover said late Saturday afternoon that the incident occurred at about 2:39 p.m. on the east side of the airport. A Petaluma police spokesperson said the pilot told officers that his plane was altered by a gust of wind prior to landing at the airport, located on Sky Ranch Drive.
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Take 9 Guns Off Tenderloin Streets in San Francisco

Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy