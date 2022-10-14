Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Marsh Fire Continues to Burn Underground in Contra Costa County
A fire that sparked back in June in Contra Costa County is smoldering again. Firefighters doused most of the Marsh Fire, which burned 159 acres over the summer, but an area by Willow Pass Road and the Delta near the marsh itself proved more difficult. County officials are now monitoring...
Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
1 displaced after crews contain apartment building fire in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD […]
Multiple pets die after apartment fire in Oakland; 6 residents displaced
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — “Several” pets died after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) announced on Twitter. Six residents of the building were also displaced, and one OFD firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The fire happened at an apartment building at 339 […]
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 880 north of Hegenberger Raod.
Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
Support grows for street closure in S.F. Tenderloin for kids' recreation
SAN FRANCISCO -- Each weekend in San Francisco for the past six months a different street has been closed to traffic to allow residents to come out and play. It's a program called "Sunday Streets" and it has been wildly popular. Now, some are proposing the idea as a permanent way to help out one the city's most downtrodden neighborhoods. "You know, it's a rough place and a lot of people can't take it, mentally," said Lewis Murphy, a crossing guard with the city's "Safe Passage" program. He sees the problem every time he works a shift helping people on...
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood
An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed...
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
Encampment blaze destroys 3 Oakland Police cars
The blaze originated at an encampment near the transportation lot. An unhoused person living within the encampment lost control of their lit barbeque, and the flames set fire to their belongings.
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
NBC Bay Area
No One Injured Following Vintage Biplane Crash at Petaluma Airport
The pilot of a vintage biplane escaped injury Saturday afternoon after crashing near a runway upon landing at Petaluma Municipal Airport. Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Hoover said late Saturday afternoon that the incident occurred at about 2:39 p.m. on the east side of the airport. A Petaluma police spokesperson said the pilot told officers that his plane was altered by a gust of wind prior to landing at the airport, located on Sky Ranch Drive.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Take 9 Guns Off Tenderloin Streets in San Francisco
Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
KSBW.com
Stockton police chief, mayor to make 'major announcement' on series of killings in city
Stockton officials, including the police chief and mayor, are set to make a "major announcement" in the series of connected killings across the city and one in Oakland. Chief Stanley McFadden, City Manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln are scheduled to speak on Saturday at 3 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
