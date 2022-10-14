SAN FRANCISCO -- Each weekend in San Francisco for the past six months a different street has been closed to traffic to allow residents to come out and play. It's a program called "Sunday Streets" and it has been wildly popular. Now, some are proposing the idea as a permanent way to help out one the city's most downtrodden neighborhoods. "You know, it's a rough place and a lot of people can't take it, mentally," said Lewis Murphy, a crossing guard with the city's "Safe Passage" program. He sees the problem every time he works a shift helping people on...

