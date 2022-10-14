ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

Astros Outlast Mariners in 18-Inning Marathon, Advance to ALCS

Astros outlast Mariners in 18-inning marathon, advance to ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners went where few postseason teams have ever gone. And now the Astros are headed back to familiar territory. Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run in the top of...
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies advance to NLCS with emphatic Game 4 win vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA — If Game 3 was therapy, Game 4 was ecstasy. A day after Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins quashed a decade’s worth of demons with his earth-rattling bat spike, the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies actually won the damn series, outlasting the 101-win, defending-champion Atlanta Braves to advance to the club’s first NLCS since Bryce Harper was 17 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy