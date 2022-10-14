Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
So long, so close — Mariners storybook season ends with marathon loss to Houston
One run was all they needed, but the Mariners couldn’t find it in a season-ending loss to the Houston Astros
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
As the longest scoreless playoff game got into the 12th, 15th, 17 innings it looked like the wild hacks of Beer League softball.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
NBC Philadelphia
Astros Outlast Mariners in 18-Inning Marathon, Advance to ALCS
Astros outlast Mariners in 18-inning marathon, advance to ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners went where few postseason teams have ever gone. And now the Astros are headed back to familiar territory. Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run in the top of...
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason
SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/22: Oscar González, Rhys Hoskins, and Bruce Sutter
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball as we prepare for the M’s first home playoff game in two decades. Guardians rookie Oscar González was the star once again as Cleveland outlasted the Yankees 4-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies advance to NLCS with emphatic Game 4 win vs. Braves
PHILADELPHIA — If Game 3 was therapy, Game 4 was ecstasy. A day after Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins quashed a decade’s worth of demons with his earth-rattling bat spike, the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies actually won the damn series, outlasting the 101-win, defending-champion Atlanta Braves to advance to the club’s first NLCS since Bryce Harper was 17 years old.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
