Carrboro, NC

WRAL

Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
GREENSBORO, NC

