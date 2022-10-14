Read full article on original website
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
WRAL
Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
wunc.org
Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
UNC quarterback Drake Maye for Heisman? It’s not as crazy as it might sound
It’s probably way too early to talk about Drake Maye and the Heisman Trophy. But, maybe, it’s ... not? Through seven games the UNC QB compares more than favorably to the other eight QBs who’ve won the Heisman over the past decade.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
WRAL
Witness describes east Raleigh neighborhood shooting: 'We heard the gunshots. I saw him bleeding out in the car.'
WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood.
All lanes of Battleground Avenue now open after accident involving downed power line
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of Battleground Avenue between Sourwood Road and Pisgah Church Road are now reopen. PREVIOUS STORY: Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. The northbound lanes of Battleground Ave. between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive are closed due to an accident...
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
North Carolina motorcyclist dies in crash after kayaks fall off car’s trailer
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
